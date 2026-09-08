BCCI Lands New Sponsors for India’s Upcoming Home Bilateral Series
The BCCI has brought in new sponsors for the upcoming bilateral series. Big names such as Campa Cola, SBI Life, and ChatGPT have joined the list of associate partners for the bilateral matches. This contract will last till March 2028 and covers 35 matches.
The BCCI keeps on growing bigger and better with each passing day, as the board brings more sponsors to join the fray. And this time, sponsors have been brought down for the bilateral series, covering up a majority of India's calendar till March 2028.
As per reports, the BCCI has brought three associate sponsors for the upcoming bilateral series and it covers a total of 35 matches. This will last till March 2028, after which the board is hopeful to bring more sponsors and enhance the viewership experience after the Indian Premier League. The list of companies who have joined include ChatGPT, Campa Cola, and SBI Life.
Reports claim that the ChatGPT and SBI Life platform is paying 1.2 crore rupees per match. Campa Cola is paying the highest to the cricket board, as it pays approximately 1.31 crore rupees per match.
Our Take
With new sponsors being added to the BCCI, it brings more revenue to the board and further enhances the chances for the companies and even the cricket board to bring much more to the fans. BCCI will be receiving more than 3 crore per match, and for 35 matches, it will be easy for the board to bring down a huge amount of revenue and cover the costs without any issues. Moreover, this will attract the other teams to introduce more series against the Indian team.