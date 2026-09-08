With new sponsors being added to the BCCI, it brings more revenue to the board and further enhances the chances for the companies and even the cricket board to bring much more to the fans. BCCI will be receiving more than 3 crore per match, and for 35 matches, it will be easy for the board to bring down a huge amount of revenue and cover the costs without any issues. Moreover, this will attract the other teams to introduce more series against the Indian team.