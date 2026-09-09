Ramandeep Singh’s Blistering Knock Powers Mohali Kings to Victory
Mohali Kings went on to secure a thrilling eight run victory over Bathinda Royals in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Ramandeep Singh went on to score 48 runs which helped the team to post 178/7. Uday Saharan scored a half-century but Mohali’s bowlers restricted the team to 170/7.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which is known for its batter-friendly conditions with good pace and consistent bounce. Stroke makers will be able to benefit once they settle, but the pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions. Spinners will be effective in the middle overs when the surface slows down. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered as competitive at this venue. Warm conditions with some humidity and partly cloudy skies are expected, with minimal rain threat.
Toss
Bathinda Royals win the toss and decide to bowl first. After assessing the pitch conditions, Gurnoor Brar thinks it would be able to benefit the pacers early in the game.
Lineups
Mohali Kings: Jaskaranvir Paul, Sagar Virk, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh (C), Harpreet Brar, Aryan Bhatia, Rajinder Singh Devgan, Tejpreet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Ayush Goyal, Lovedeep Chatha, Sohraab Dhaliwal (Impact)
Bathinda Royals: Noorveer Singh, Harnoor Singh, Uday Saharan, Ridham Satyawan, Imrozpreet Singh, Gourav Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar (C), Sumit Sharma, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Charu, Ashwani Kumar, Ashish Lowrance (Impact)
Match Report
After being asked to bat first, Jaskaranvir Paul and Sagar Virk were able to give a good start to Mohali Kings. The duo went on to score 47 runs for the first wicket before Ashwani Kumar came to remove Virk for 25. Paul went on to score freely before losing his wicket at 39, leaving Mohali at the score of 72/2 after nine overs.
Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh controlled the middle overs, as they rotated strike and targeted the shorter boundaries. Bathinda brought down the spin attack to slow down the scoring rate, but Ramandeep responded well. With their 64-run stand, Mohali stood at a good spot in the game. Anmolpreet lost his wicket after scoring 42, while Ramandeep also fell after scoring 48 runs off 31 balls. Harpreet Brar gave a cameo to help the team score 178/7.
Bathinda Royals started the chase positively, as Noorveer Singh and Harnoor Singh added 44 runs in the powerplay itself. Harshdeep Singh was able to give the breakthrough, as he removed Noorveer for 27. Uday Saharan went on to score runs with his aggressive stroke play, before Lovedeep Chatha removed Harnoor.
Saharan and Ridham Satyawan had a 58-run stand which kept the team in the game. The turning point arrived in the 16th over, when Saharan lost his wicket after scoring 51 runs off 34 balls, with Bathinda needing 55 runs off 24 balls. Gurnoor Brar gave a late attack with the ball, as Mohali bowled tight lines to restrict scoring. With 22 needed off the final over, the team managed to score just 14.
Player of the Match
Ramandeep Singh won the Player of the Match award for scoring 48 runs off 31 balls, which gave a strong finish to Mohali Kings in the game.