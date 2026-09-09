The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which is known for its batter-friendly conditions with good pace and consistent bounce. Stroke makers will be able to benefit once they settle, but the pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions. Spinners will be effective in the middle overs when the surface slows down. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered as competitive at this venue. Warm conditions with some humidity and partly cloudy skies are expected, with minimal rain threat.