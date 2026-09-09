Twitter Erupts as Ishan Kishan Completes His Stunning Redemption Arc
Ishan Kishan has continued his blistering form across all formats of the game. In the Duleep Trophy final, he has now scored 270 runs in the first innings and 80 runs in the third innings of the game. Calls are being made to have Ishan as an all-format player for the Indian cricket team.
Ishan Kishan will be having one of the best redemption arcs in the game. This was being said by the fans a few years back when the BCCI removed him from the Central Contracts after the World Cup 2023. And all those words seem to have come true for the Pocket Dynamo.
After doing well for the Indian team in the white ball formats, he decided to even make a mark in the longest format of the game. For this, he got the opportunity in the Duleep Trophy, where he has already led his team to the finals of the tournament and they are almost close to the title.
In the ultimate clash of the tournament, he managed to score 270 runs in the first innings, which was followed by 80 runs in the third innings of the game. With this, the redemption arc of Ishan Kishan just keeps on improving.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Results
Worked v hard on himself.. results saamne hain— Nimit Rayy (@nimithere) September 9, 2026
Ishan Kishan worked a lot hard on himself over the last few years. And the results for the same are clearly in front of us across all formats of the game.
Same Dynamo
Different format's, different tournament but same ishan kishan 🔥🔥— priyanka (@priyanka1688291) September 9, 2026
Ishan Kishan has played in T20Is, ODIs, IPL, and even the Duleep Trophy. While the tournaments and formats changed, Ishan decided to remain the same.
Fast Track
Ishan Kishan should be fast tracked to test team.— Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) September 9, 2026
A Twitter user has given a bold suggestion to the Indian cricket team. Ishan Kishan must be fast tracked to the Test team and eventually play for India back in this format.