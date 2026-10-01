India Face Fresh Injury Concern Ahead of Third ODI Against West Indies
The Indian team has faced another injury setback in the ODI series against West Indies. Prasidh Krishna is reported to have suffered a hamstring injury in the second match. As he remains doubtful for the third game, there are chances that Mohammed Siraj makes his return.
The Indian team has faced yet another injury concern ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. Even after winning the first two games in the same round, they will have to bring out a change in the final ODI of the series. And it is due to the injury of Prasidh Krishna.
Reports suggest that Krishna suffered with a hamstring injury in the second match against West Indies. While it is being claimed that he would be missing out on the third ODI, it has not been confirmed by the BCCI. Moreover, his performances in the second match remained a concern.
Even after bowling in the powerplay, he was not able to give the required wickets to the team in time. But now with Krishna likely to be out of the third ODI, it remains to be seen who the Indian team brings in his place.
Our Take
With Prasidh Krishna being unavailable for the team in the third ODI, this also increases the chances for Mohammed Siraj to make his ODI comeback. He has not been able to make it to the Indian team in the first two ODIs, despite the level of experience he brings to the field. As of now, it remains to be seen whether the selectors will be giving Siraj another chance after his performances in the Sri Lanka tour or not.