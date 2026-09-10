Rohit Sharma’s ‘Non-Committal’ T-Shirt Leaves Twitter in Splits
The Family Full House show is all set to start with Rohit Sharma as the host. Sony posted a new video, showing a glimpse of the show. But what caught the fans attention was Rohit Sharma wearing the Non Committal Tshirt, as he sets his eyes on the World Cup.
Rohit Sharma fans will be having a banger of entertainment in the coming weeks, as the Hitman has entered the reality shows. He is not coming as a contestant, but he will be a part of the show as a host, which is the Family Full House being hosted by Sony Network.
Recently, Sony posted another video to show a glimpse of the Family Full House to the fans. While they thought to make Rohit's words a highlight in the same, the Hitman decided to play a trump card. The t-shirt which he wore in the video had “Non Committal" on the same.
This even reminds fans of the time when the BCCI Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar called Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli non committal for the ODI World Cup 2027. Looking at Rohit wearing this tshirt, fans have gone wild.
In Pocket
Clear picture of Rohit Sharma wearing Non Committal T Shirt 😭😭😭 He keep selectors like Ajit Agarkar in pocket. https://t.co/IIxjgvheod— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) September 10, 2026
Fans just cannot control their laughter after watching Rohit Sharma in this tshirt. One of them even said that Rohit keeps the selectors in his pockets.
Time to Cook
Ajith Agarkar gonna retire this month and Rohit Sharma already started cooking him. 😭 https://t.co/gMsCuFEgxx— Selfless Cricket (@SelflessCricket) September 10, 2026
Ajit Agarkar is having his tenure with the BCCI coming to an end in September. So Rohit Sharma decided that this is the best time to take revenge for the rumours against him.
No Words Needed
Rohit Sharma wearing a “Non-Committal” T-shirt. Bro cooked Ajit Agarkar and GG without saying a word. 😭 https://t.co/EHlaBzcXS7— 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝘂¹⁸ (@Sandhufied) September 10, 2026
Rohit Sharma was able to troll Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar at the same time. And the best part about this is that he didn't even have to say a word to do the same.