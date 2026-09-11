The match will be played at The Village in Dublin, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface, as seamers will be able to find some early movement with cool and breezy conditions. The ball will be able to carry well, while spinners and cutters will be able to do well in the middle overs when the match progresses. Overcast skies, moderate humidity and a noticeable breeze should make the powerplay the best period for fast bowlers. Dew is expected to arrive later in the game, but it won't be excessive. A par score in the range of 165 to 170 will be considered as competitive.