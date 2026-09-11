The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be historic. India, despite knowing more about the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will be taking the visitors dressing room at this venue. With Afghanistan taking the home-ground advantage on paper, it is the Indian team which will actually get the advantage of the home conditions. As Afghanistan aims to cause an upset in this series, the Indian team, being led by Shreyas Iyer, will be eager to maintain their dominance.