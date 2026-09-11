Historic Moment Awaits India in Afghanistan T20I Series
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be historic for the Indian team. This is due to the fact that it will be Afghanistan, who will host India in this series. As the matches take place in Delhi, the Indian team will be occupying the visitors dressing room for the first time.
Whenever any team has visited India for a series across any format of the game, the Indian team has always occupied the home team's dressing room. But this tradition would be coming to a change for just one series, as the T20I series against Afghanistan is set to commence on 13th.
This series is set to be historic, as it will be for the very first time when India will be taking the visitors to the dressing room in the series. Even though the matches are taking place in India, it will be Afghanistan who are hosting the team in this series.
With the strong relations between the ACB and BCCI, this move has been made possible. As both teams prepare for the series, Afghanistan will aim to secure a series win over the World champions, while India will aim to continue its dominance in the shortest format of the game.
Our Take
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be historic. India, despite knowing more about the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will be taking the visitors dressing room at this venue. With Afghanistan taking the home-ground advantage on paper, it is the Indian team which will actually get the advantage of the home conditions. As Afghanistan aims to cause an upset in this series, the Indian team, being led by Shreyas Iyer, will be eager to maintain their dominance.