Rohit Sharma Gives Major Update on 2027 World Cup Availability
Rohit Sharma has made his fans go into absolute confusion with his latest remarks on the 2027 World Cup. In an interview, he was asked about his availability for the big tournament. To this, he responded by saying that October 2027 is far away.
Rohit Sharma has already retired from two formats of the game, keeping himself in the ODIs for the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October 2027. As the BCCI has started its preparations for the World Cup, it is necessary for the Hitman also to give his very best in every game.
Recently, Rohit Sharma might just have created a chaos among the fans by a statement on his availability for the World Cup. As the Indian team has started preparing itself for the big tournament, Rohit is a part of a reality show as a host of the same.
And in an interview, he was also asked about his participation in the 2027 World Cup. To this he replied by saying that October 2027 is far away and there is much time left in the same. This statement has shocked the fans as they wait to see whether he will be available for the tournament or not.
Our Take
The speculations around the retirement of Rohit Sharma have grown to a great extent over the last few months. Even recently in the BCCI review meeting, there were rumours that discussions on the future of the Hitman will be taking place. If he makes it to the team for the big tournament, it will be a massive boost for the Indian team too, as his form goes to a whole new level in the ICC events.