Mohammed Siraj Gets Double Responsibility! India Star Named Hyderabad Captain After Taking Charge as DSP
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is named as the captain of Hyderabad in the 2026-27 season of the Ranji Trophy. The India pacer is also leading a group of stars while working as a DSP in Telangana Police.
Mohammed Siraj is soon going to face a leadership challenge as he was made captain of Hyderabad's senior squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The Indian off-spinner will replace Rahul Singh and captain his home state in Indian domestic red-ball cricket. Siraj is back at Ranji, since he had missed out on a few white-ball selection opportunities. He will be useful for Hyderabad's campaign as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The announcement came a few months after Siraj clocked a milestone outside the game. He was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana. Siraj took charge of his duties at DGP's headquarters in Hyderabad, where he met DGP C.V. Anand.
The Telangana government bestowed upon him the honour of the DSP role as a tribute to his sterling service in Indian cricket, notably in India's victory in the T20 World Cup. There is great excitement for Siraj as he comes to face a dual challenge.
Our Take
Having Mohammed Siraj as the Hyderabad captain, could be a stroke of genius for him and the team. He has very useful leadership skills in the international arena, particularly in red-ball cricket. He can also continue on the Ranji side for the Ranji stint and rest, as he can make for a reliable fast bowler to lead Hyderabad. He will be a busy man balancing his duties as a new Police Assistant with his cricket career, but a remarkable new period in Siraj's career.