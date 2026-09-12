Having Mohammed Siraj as the Hyderabad captain, could be a stroke of genius for him and the team. He has very useful leadership skills in the international arena, particularly in red-ball cricket. He can also continue on the Ranji side for the Ranji stint and rest, as he can make for a reliable fast bowler to lead Hyderabad. He will be a busy man balancing his duties as a new Police Assistant with his cricket career, but a remarkable new period in Siraj's career.