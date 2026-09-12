Dravid selected Virat Kohli over Waugh before choosing Imran Khan in the next round. However, Dhoni eventually came up against Imran in the final stage and won Dravid’s vote. The biggest choice came when Dhoni was compared with Clive Lloyd. Dravid went with Dhoni, pointing to his unique record as the only captain to win the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.