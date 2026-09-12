Twitter Reacts as Rahul Dravid Picks MS Dhoni Over Clive Lloyd and Imran Khan
Rahul Dravid chose MS Dhoni as his ultimate international captain during Cricinfo’s Winner Stays On challenge. Dhoni beat Imran Khan and Clive Lloyd in the final rounds. Dravid highlighted Dhoni’s unique record as the only captain to win the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.
The choice has sparked strong debate among cricket fans online.
In the latest Cricinfo ‘Winner Stays On’ challenge, Rahul Dravid named MS Dhoni as his ultimate international captain after going through a series of head-to-head choices involving 15 legendary leaders. Dravid, who played under Dhoni during his India career, eventually preferred the former Indian captain over Pakistan great Imran Khan and West Indies legend Clive Lloyd.
The challenge began with Dravid making a strong case for Steve Smith, choosing him over several notable captains, including Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Arjuna Ranatunga, Graeme Smith and Stephen Fleming. He also picked Smith ahead of Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins before Ricky Ponting ended Smith’s run in the Australian bracket. Steve Waugh ultimately emerged as Dravid’s preferred Australian captain. The contest then moved toward Indian and Pakistani leaders.
Dravid selected Virat Kohli over Waugh before choosing Imran Khan in the next round. However, Dhoni eventually came up against Imran in the final stage and won Dravid’s vote. The biggest choice came when Dhoni was compared with Clive Lloyd. Dravid went with Dhoni, pointing to his unique record as the only captain to win the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.
Steve Smith for sure!
Steve smith if he had played all the time would have been the best without a doubt 💯💯— ParamPujya Baba Sarcameshwar (@RagingBuddha_) September 12, 2026
Steve Smith would have been one of the best captains in the world because of his on-point captaincy.
Captain Cool for a Reason!
Captain Cool for a reason. 🐐🏆 Dhoni’s leadership changed the game forever.— Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 12, 2026
Captain cool for a reason as MS Dhoni has been termed as the Ultimate Captain by his former teammate Rahul Dravid.
Calmness and Trophies!
Trophies, calmness, and unmatched leadership — MS Dhoni truly belongs in the GOAT captain conversation. 👑🐐— Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 12, 2026
Trophies, calmness and much more makes MS Dhoni the ultimate candidate for the best captain.