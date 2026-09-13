The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which provides an excellent batting surface, making the mistimed shots also valuable due to the shorter boundaries. The pitch will be able to offer good pace and carry early, while spinners will play a crucial role once the ball gets older. Warm, dry conditions with limited cloud cover should favour batting, while evening dew could make defending more difficult. A first innings score in the range of 185 to 195 will be considered as competitive at this venue.