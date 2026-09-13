AI Simulation | AFG vs IND | Bumrah Shines as India Defends 198 in a Thrilling Clash
India posted a dominant total of 198/6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which helped to defeat Afghanistan by 12 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shivam Dube were able to provide an excellent boost with the bat, as Jasprit Bumrah dominated with the ball. Afghanistan tried for a late charge but they failed
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Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which provides an excellent batting surface, making the mistimed shots also valuable due to the shorter boundaries. The pitch will be able to offer good pace and carry early, while spinners will play a crucial role once the ball gets older. Warm, dry conditions with limited cloud cover should favour batting, while evening dew could make defending more difficult. A first innings score in the range of 185 to 195 will be considered as competitive at this venue.
Toss
Afghanistan wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to use its varied bowling line-up, and chase down later when the dew arrives.
Lineups
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Match Report
India went on to post 198/6 after being sent to bat first, as their innings progressed despite an early setback. Fazalhaq Farooqi was able to remove Abhishek Sharma for 11, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was able to counterattack with a pair of sixes. India went on to score 58/1 after the first six overs.
Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were able to do well against Afghanistan seamers, adding 67 runs off 43 balls. Rashid Khan stepped in and changed the game, as he removed Kishan for 38. Sooryavanshi also lost his wicket soon, as he attempted to attack Noor Ahmad at 44.
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson rebuilt the innings, but Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad restricted them from scoring boundaries. Iyer lost his wicket after scoring 31, which brought the finisher, Shivam Dube. He went on to score 31 runs off 18 balls with three sixes, as Samson remained not out at the score of 27.
Afghanistan started the chase carefully, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz attacked Arshdeep Singh, while Bumrah removed Sediqullah Atal and Gurbaz in successive overs. Ibrahim Zadran was able to keep the team in chase along with Gulbadin Naib, as Afghanistan reached 91/3 after 11 overs.
The turning point arrived when Varun Chakravarthy was handed the ball immediately after the drinks break. He removed Ibrahim for 36 and triggered a collapse. Mohammad Nabi kept the chase alive by scoring 29 runs off 15 balls, but Bumrah conceded just four runs in the 19th over and also removed Nabi.
The team needed 25 runs from the final over and only managed to score 13, handing a 12-run victory to India.
Player of the Match
Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for taking three crucial wickets for the team and conceding runs at a low economy rate.