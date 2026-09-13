Royals Family Keeps the Consistency Going in 2026
The Royals family just continues to show their consistency in 2026. Whether it is the Indian Premier League or Caribbean Premier League, the team is able to show its best and eventually reach the playoffs. Now in the CPL, they will aim to win the title and make this year better.
If there is a team which has shown consistent performances across all the franchise tournaments they played, it is the Royal family. Three teams falling under this franchise have reached the qualifier stages of the tournaments they have played.
And it all started with the SA20, where Paarl Royals dominated the league stages. The team finished third in the standings with five wins and four losses in ten games. However, they were not able to reach the finals of the tournament, as they suffered a loss against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Following this, the Rajasthan Royals were able to dominate in the IPL, with stars such as Jofra Archer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As the team finished in Qualifier 2, they fell short of the title again. This time in the CPL, Barbados Royals have made it to the qualifier stages too.
Our Take
The Royals family is surely having a Royal year, where all their players across different leagues are able to show their best performances. Whether it is the CPL, SA20, or even the IPL, the competition has changed, venues have changed, lineups have changed too, but their consistency remained the same. However, the Royals family still won't be happy with their performances, as there is always room for improvement. This time they will aim to win the Caribbean Premier League and make this year better.