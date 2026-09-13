The Royals family is surely having a Royal year, where all their players across different leagues are able to show their best performances. Whether it is the CPL, SA20, or even the IPL, the competition has changed, venues have changed, lineups have changed too, but their consistency remained the same. However, the Royals family still won't be happy with their performances, as there is always room for improvement. This time they will aim to win the Caribbean Premier League and make this year better.