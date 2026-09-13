Sanjiv Goenka Reveals He Still Talks to Rishabh Pant, Twitter Reacts
Sanjiv Goenka has finally opened up on his bond with Rishabh Pant. After making him the most expensive player in IPL history, Pant was traded to Delhi Capitals shortly after IPL 2026. Recently, Goenka has revealed that he is still in talks with Rishabh Pant, even though he isn't with LSG.
Sanjiv Goenka has made it back to the headlines and this time, it is not due to his franchise doing well across any of the tournaments. Recently, he made an appearance at the podcast of Shubhankar Mishra, where he also talked about Rishabh Pant.
During the podcast, Goenka revealed that he is still actively talking with Rishabh. When a question was asked about his bond with Pant, he revealed that he still talks to him, and is thinking of inviting him for dinner soon. These words have invited a lot of reactions from the fans on Twitter.
Sanjiv Goenka showed a lot of faith in Rishabh when he invested much more in him a few years back in the IPL auction and even made him the team captain. But after IPL 2026, Pant was traded back to Delhi Capitals, and his price has also reduced to a great extent.
After listening to Goenka’s words, the Twitter has gone wild:
Long Memory
Goenka still talking to Pant after that exit? cricket really is a long memory 😭— Standom (@standomindia) September 13, 2026
Twitter is shocked after hearing that both of them are still in contact. Like no one expected they would ever talk to each other, but look at them now.
What about KL?
Kl Rahul waiting for his moment with him😶🌫️— TipRun (@TipRun_Markets) September 13, 2026
KL Rahul is another player who we think is not having a good bond with Sanjiv Goenka. So the question is, when will Rahul have such a moment with Sanjiv Goenka.
Complete Story
he still talks but rishabh doesnt reply— Dhruv (@dhruvgoesoff) September 13, 2026
Sanjiv Goenka is still talking with Rishabh Pant. But after all what had happened, Pant won't be replying to him at all.