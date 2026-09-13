Shreyas Iyer Makes Huge Statement on India’s T20I Openers
The Indian team has three openers in the squad for the series against Afghanistan. The team has stars such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson. But putting all of these in form stars at the opening spot would be difficult even for the Indian skipper.
The T20I series between India and Afghanistan is all set to commence from today. And this series will be crucial to decide which players would be making up the opening duo of the Indian cricket team. Due to this reason, the team is having Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sanju Samson in the lineup.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated for the team since his debut. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma has been crucial to give the team a strong start in the powerplay. While Sanju Samson has done well for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, he has not been able to do well in bilaterals lately.
Shreyas Iyer has talked about the players who could open. He said, “Having all three of them in the team is a luxury. They are flawless in their own departments. Well, it is going to be a tight call, since they’ve been performing consistently. Whoever gets the opportunity (out of these three), it is for the team's benefit, and whoever sits outside, I have the responsibility as a captain, alongside the coach, to have that conversation. To give them confidence that no matter what, you’ll get your opportunity when the day comes.”
Our Take
All three players have done their job at their very best while opening for the Indian cricket team. But at the same time, it needs to be seen whether the Indian captain and coach would back the experience of Samson and Abhishek or give more chances to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.