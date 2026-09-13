Shreyas Iyer has talked about the players who could open. He said, “Having all three of them in the team is a luxury. They are flawless in their own departments. Well, it is going to be a tight call, since they’ve been performing consistently. Whoever gets the opportunity (out of these three), it is for the team's benefit, and whoever sits outside, I have the responsibility as a captain, alongside the coach, to have that conversation. To give them confidence that no matter what, you’ll get your opportunity when the day comes.”