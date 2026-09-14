Delhi Star Reveals His Shock After Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement
Tejasvi Dahiya, a domestic player from Delhi, talked about the Test retirement of Virat Kohli. He revealed how everyone felt when Virat returned to play Ranji Trophy. Then during the IPL, Kohli went on to announce his test retirement, which shocked everyone in the Delhi camp.
Virat Kohli is still being missed by the cricket fans in the white jersey. He had a great time with the Indian team, but eventually announced his retirement shockingly before the India tour of England. The song, My Way, is still haunting various cricket fans.
Recently, Tejasvi Dahiya, who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, talked about the King's retirement from the longest format of the game. He said, “Everyone was shocked when Virat Kohli bhaiya retired from Test cricket. Since he had come to play the Ranji Trophy, everyone thought he must have had plans to continue playing Test cricket. So, his retirement was very shocking for everyone.”
After having a poor run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli decided to play in Ranji Trophy. He participated in a game for Delhi, showing the fans that he is eager to stay in this format. But in May 2025, he announced his retirement from his favourite format with just one post.
Our Take
Virat Kohli's retirement from the Test format is still haunting the cricket fans, even when it has been more than a year since the same. While his performances for the Indian team in the ODI format still remain crucial, fans do miss him in the Test format. Kohli wanted to complete the 10K runs mark in this format, and with his return in Ranji Trophy, everyone thought he has some unfinished business.