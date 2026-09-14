England Twins Set to Make Big Bash League History
The Overton twins of England are all set to create history in the Big Bash League. Both of them have been signed by Melbourne Stars for one season. This deal also makes them the first twins to ever play in the Big Bash League together.
The Big Bash League will be a lot more historic than ever before in the upcoming season. It all started with the opening game of the tournament being scheduled in India, and the series of historic things happening in the tournament just seem to continue.
Another achievement which has been added to the list is the fact that the next season will witness twins playing together for their team. It has been confirmed that Jamie Overton and Craig Overton have been signed by Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season. Both of them will be playing for the team for one year, as per their contract.
This also makes the Overton brothers first ever twins to play in the Big Bash League. Even though the cricket world has seen various twins playing together for their national teams or even the teams in franchise events, this is happening for the first time in the Big Bash League.
Our Take
The upcoming edition of the Big Bash League is all set to be historic for the cricket fans. While the Overton twins have been able to script history by signing a deal with Melbourne Stars, they will now have to do wonders with both bat and ball in the upcoming season. Both of them have been exceptional stars for the England team over the years, and even did well in the domestic circuit.