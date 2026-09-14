Pakistan Face Huge Punishment After England Series Debacle
The Test series against England has turned out to be one to forget for Pakistan. The visitors already suffered a whitewash in this series, with some of their players under investigation. On the other hand, they have also been handed a 50% fine and docked 11 points in the WTC standings.
The Pakistan tour of England has turned out to be one of the most brutal Test series for the team lately. It was not just brutal in terms of its result, as the team lost it by a whitewash. Instead, they have suffered in various other ways as well.
After the third Test came to an end, Pakistan was punished heavily by the ICC. And the reason behind the same is the fact that they maintained a slow over rate. For this, all of their players have been fined with 50% of their match fees and they have also been docked 11 points in the World Test Championship standings.
With this, Pakistan has been dropped to the bottom of the WTC standings with 2 wins and 7 losses in the 9 Tests they have played. Despite two wins, their total points in this World Test Championship cycle now stands at five.
Our Take
Pakistan has already been out of the race for the World Test Championship final. And now they will be looking forward to ensuring that they don't finish at the bottom of the table. This series against England has brought down a lot of disastrous moments for the team, as they faced a huge squad change after the second Test. With seven players and members of the coaching staff being sent back home, investigations are also going on related to the match fixing allegations.