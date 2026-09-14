Steven Smith is also coming close to his retirement in the game. He has already retired from ODIs last year, is not a part of the T20I side, and is now considering his Test retirement soon. If he retires from the game before the next Australian summer, it will be a huge shock to the cricketing world. The only player from the Fab Four who is yet to talk about his retirement is Joe Root, who is inching closer to the record of Sachin Tendulkar for most runs in Test cricket.