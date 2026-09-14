Steven Smith Hints at Retirement Before the Next Ashes
Steven Smith has given a major hint on his Test future in the coming months. He was asked whether he will be playing for the Australian team in the upcoming Ashes. To this, he replied by saying that he doesn't see himself as a part of the upcoming Ashes.
The Ashes has been a heated battle, not just between England and Australia, but even the players who made this rivalry alive. If we talk about the two stars who have made this rivalry one of the greatest in the past decade, it is Steven Smith and Joe Root.
But now it seems that the iconic Ashes duo may not be seen against each other in the upcoming series. Recently, Steven Smith was asked whether he sees himself playing in the upcoming Ashes or not. To this, he replied by saying, “I don't know if I'll play in the Ashes next summer.”
With this, he might have hinted to the fans about the time when he will consider retirement from the game. At the same time, it should also be noted that he has not confirmed that he would retire from the game right before the next Ashes. As of now, Smith is going series after series.
Our Take
Steven Smith is also coming close to his retirement in the game. He has already retired from ODIs last year, is not a part of the T20I side, and is now considering his Test retirement soon. If he retires from the game before the next Australian summer, it will be a huge shock to the cricketing world. The only player from the Fab Four who is yet to talk about his retirement is Joe Root, who is inching closer to the record of Sachin Tendulkar for most runs in Test cricket.