The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which will offer a good batting surface with decent pace and carry early, as the relatively short boundaries will reward clean hitting. This venue will be able to provide moderate bounce and carry, which will make the powerplay challenging. Late evening dew will bring down the spinners in the game as well. Temperatures should remain around the low 30s°C, with limited cloud cover and light winds. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue.