Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals How Virat Kohli Transformed Team India
Virat Kohli has been the most influential Test captain for the Indian team. Under his captaincy, India won 40 Test matches out of the 68 games he led the line-up. Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian pacer, revealed how Kohli changed things in the line-up.
If we ever talk about the most successful Test captains for the Indian team, Virat Kohli will be having his name at the top. Under his captaincy, India didn't just do well in the longest format of the game, they dominated the game like never before.
Holding the top spot in the ICC rankings for years and winning the Test Mace multiple times has been something which was not accomplished by any other Indian skipper. Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, his RCB teammate, has revealed the actual changes Kohli brought to the team. Bhuvi explained that the team took some time to understand the changes he is about to bring, but once they did, it was time for domination.
He said, “When Virat Kohli took over as the Indian Test captain, it took us a few series to understand his thinking and his intent. The moment he took over in Australia, he started talking about fitness and diet culture. There were few who raised questions on what’s the need of it, but down the line everyone came on the same page that it was indeed needed.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli as a Test captain was able to take the Indian team to a whole new level. Since him, the team has seen various players taking over the role, but the aggression and fitness levels which he brought to the game still remains unmatched. Now that Kohli has retired from Tests and India is going through a transition phase, it is time when fans have started missing him the most.