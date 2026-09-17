Naman Dhir’s Sher-e-Punjab Heroics Earn Him Maiden India Call-Up.

How Naman Dhir’s Explosive Sher-e-Punjab Form Caught Selectors’ Eyes
The BCCI announced India's squad for the ODI series against West Indies. And in the line-up, a new name has been spotted by the fans, who was Naman Dhir. After his heroics in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, he has made his way to the Indian line-up.
The Indian team for the ODI series against West Indies has been officially announced. While various names have made their returns to the ODI side such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja, there was one new name. And it was none other than the star batsman, Naman Dhir.
With his form in the shortest format of the game, he has now made it to the Indian team without any interruptions. In the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, the selectors kept an eye on his performances, leading him to the Indian side. Playing for Amritsar Soormas, he helped the team to reach the finals and eventually win the tournament.
This tournament turned out to be a massive point for the young talent. He finished the campaign with an impressive total of 655 runs in 10 games, and even won the Player of the tournament award. Within a few days, he was able to make his way to the Indian team.
Our Take
The BCCI is now looking at the emerging talents in the game, who are willing to prove themselves with each and every game they get. With Naman Dhir getting a chance in the ODI series, he is also likely to play a game or two for the Indian team, which could be a chance for him to prove his talent. If he succeeds in doing so, he might also be considered as a part of the World Cup line-up.