With the Indian Premier League close to marking its 20 year anniversary, it is a big moment for the BCCI and also the players who have been a part of the same. Several times the board has honoured the players who remained a part of all the editions of the tournament. Names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Manish Pandey, are the only ones who took part in each and every season of the same. They were also presented with a memento from the BCCI, as it remains to be seen what happens to them in the next grand celebration.