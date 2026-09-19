Major IPL 2027 Update as BCCI Plans Grand Celebrations
The Indian Premier League will be having its 20th edition in 2027. With the upcoming edition marking two decades of the tournament, it is time to have a grand celebration for the same. Reports suggest that the BCCI has started to explore options for the same.
The Indian Premier League, which started as a small initiative by the BCCI, has now turned out to be one of the biggest leagues, not just in cricket, but in entire sports. With the tournament grabbing attention from fans all over the world, it has been the powerhouse of cricket, which also laid the foundation to franchise tournaments.
This tournament started way back in 2008, and now it will be marking the 20th edition as it takes place in 2027. Having a successful tournament run for two decades and the numbers growing with every passing season, it is also time for the BCCI to make a celebration for the same.
Reports suggest that the BCCI is looking for ways in which it would be able to celebrate the IPL 20th edition in a grand fashion. This will be made possible by a number of ways, which could be revealed soon to the cricket fans.
Our Take
With the Indian Premier League close to marking its 20 year anniversary, it is a big moment for the BCCI and also the players who have been a part of the same. Several times the board has honoured the players who remained a part of all the editions of the tournament. Names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Manish Pandey, are the only ones who took part in each and every season of the same. They were also presented with a memento from the BCCI, as it remains to be seen what happens to them in the next grand celebration.