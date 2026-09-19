New Zealand Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of India T20Is
New Zealand has suffered an injury issue right before the T20I series against India. Rachin Ravindra has dislocated his shoulder while doing a promo shoot for the series. Now he remains in doubt to play the T20I series against India, which begins from 22 October.
The New Zealand cricket team has started preparing for the biggest challenge for them in the coming weeks. And it is the series against India, which includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. But right before this home tour, the team has suffered a massive injury blow.
It has been reported that Rachin Ravindra, the left handed batsman, has suffered an injury on his shoulder. During a promo shoot, he went on to dislocate his shoulder, which has caused a serious concern in the New Zealand camp. Reports also claim that he remains doubtful for the T20I series against India.
His injury happened when he was attempting to make a diving catch. In its statement, the NZC confirmed that he has been injured and the initial assessments have revealed the major damage. At the same time, the board didn't talk about the time when he would be able to make his return to the team.
Our Take
Rachin Ravindra being injured right before the T20I series against India has been a major concern for the New Zealand cricket team. Now it is also time for the team to decide that who could be able to take the place of Rachin Ravindra in the T20I series. And since the seriousness of his injury has not been confirmed, there are chances that he could miss out on the ODIs and Tests too.