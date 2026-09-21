Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that his time in the game has not ended. Even though he waited for several years to make his debut in the Indian cricket team, he still has not backed down on the idea of an international comeback. And the only way to make it happen is by dominating in the Indian Premier League once again. Mumbai Indians gave him the platform to be India's most successful T20I captain, and they might give him a comeback chance too.