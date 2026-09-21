Suryakumar Yadav Confirms MI Retention? Here’s What He Actually Said
Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that he is about to stay with Mumbai Indians. In a recent podcast, he revealed his love for the franchise, talking about the time when he first became a part of the same. Fans were thinking about his IPL future after he was snubbed from the Indian team.
One retention of Mumbai Indians might just have been confirmed by the former Indian skipper and T20 World Cup winner, Suryakumar Yadav. Fans have not been able to see him play the game ever since the Indian Premier League, as he was snubbed from the Indian team right after the same.
This even raised some questions on his availability for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season. Age factor also remained a reason, which made fans worried whether they have already watched the last edition of IPL with SKY in it or not. However, it seems that Suryakumar Yadav might just have ended all the speculations around the same.
In a recent interview, he said, ““IPL is like a festival. Everyone gets excited when it comes, I’m double excited when I think ‘I’ve to go to the camp, meet all players. Wear MI jersey again’. It’ll be my 10th year with MI. If you check my blood, it’ll be blue in colour.”
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that his time in the game has not ended. Even though he waited for several years to make his debut in the Indian cricket team, he still has not backed down on the idea of an international comeback. And the only way to make it happen is by dominating in the Indian Premier League once again. Mumbai Indians gave him the platform to be India's most successful T20I captain, and they might give him a comeback chance too.