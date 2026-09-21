Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals What Makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi So Special.

Sanath Jayasuriya Hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘Future of India’
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has impressed not even the stars who have played with or against him, but even the legends who watched him. Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan star, has talked about the talent he possesses. As India prepares for the Asian Games, Sooryavanshi is eager to get a chance.
The Indian team has started its preparations for the Asian Games, as they have touched down in Tokyo for the one off T20I against Japan. As the team prepares for this tournament, Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan player, decided to have some words about the team.
One player who will be the highlight in the Indian line-up is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Even though he is just 15 years old, he has been able to show some magnificent skills in the game. But ever since he has been included in the Indian team, the selectors have been confused between him and Sanju Samson.
Sanath Jayasuriya talked about the talent which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has in the game. He said, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a different kind of talent. I think he is the future for India. He has a lot of time. So, give him the opportunity and he will do well.”
Our Take
Sanath Jayasuriya knows that the talent being held by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a lot different from anyone else. He has been able to show that he is not just an ordinary player who smashes the ball to score runs and make his team win games. Vaibhav has shown that he is a star in the making, and he just requires the opportunity to do well for the Indian team.