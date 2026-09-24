Twitter Reacts After ‘Root Retires’ Leaves Fans in Shock.

Twitter Erupts as Fans Think Joe Root Has Announced Retirement
Billy Root, brother of Joe Root, has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. This shocked the fans to some extent, as all the reports claimed that Root has retired. As everyone thought Joe Root had announced his retirement, the reality was not what they expected.
Since yesterday, one thing has been common for the active Twitter users. Every second tweet regarding the game is saying that Root has retired. While the reports used the name and photos of Joe Root, it was actually not him who had announced his retirement from the game.
For those who don't know, Joe Root also has a brother, Billy Root, who plays the game actively. Yesterday, he announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket, as fans and even reports confused it as Joe Root.
But even after knowing the exact reality of the same, the headlines remained, ‘Root announced retirement’. Everyone thought that Joe Root had called time on his career at a time when he was at his peak. But when they actually noticed that it is not Joe, but his brother Billy, Twitter went bizarre.
Triggered
@mufaddal_vohra https://t.co/gYSFgiRRPT— Thought InShort (@fromhelII) September 23, 2026
Not just one but many fans have been left triggered with this clickbait news. We all thought it was Joe, but it turned out to be his brother.
Sachin's Reaction
@mufaddal_vohra Sad 🥲😭 https://t.co/9RR4Ziethk— 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘄 (@ragha__45) September 23, 2026
After taking a look at the headline, Sachin Tendulkar would have felt good. But after looking at the actual news, he would've felt bad once again, as his record still remains under threat.
Insane Prank
@mufaddal_vohra this is insane.. how could u do it...🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 even if it was 1st April prank..— The_FouRth_iDiot (@bijendrasinha) September 24, 2026
Fans are calling out the ones who spread all these reports around Root retirement. Even if this prank was being played on them on 1st April, they would not have been able to handle the same.