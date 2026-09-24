IPL Auction Set to Return to India as This City Gets the Nod
The IPL auction is coming closer with each passing day. And it has been reported that this time the auction will be taking place in Goa in the month of December. Fans are waiting for an official announcement, as the teams will also get a retention deadline.
The time when all IPL teams start to actually focus on their line-ups for the upcoming season is here. The reports around IPL auction have started to fuel speculations around the tournament, as it is for the first time since the IPL 2023 auction, that the biggest event before the tournament takes place in India.
Over the last few seasons, the IPL auction was scheduled overseas, as fans missed the time when it was conducted in India. But looking at the concerns around the globe, it has been reported that the auction will be taking place in India, as Goa emerges as a frontrunner for the same.
However, it should be noted that Goa is still not confirmed as the host of the IPL auction for the 2027 edition. An announcement for the same is expected by the fans to arrive at the official IPL page, as the teams will also be given a retention timeline for the same.
Our Take
Since this is a mini auction, it is the perfect time for all the teams to revamp their squads to some extent. And with the reports around IPL auction growing every day, the teams will also start speeding up their retention process and even the trade deals in which they are involved. There are high chances that we see some high-profile trade deals in the coming months, as all the teams might have to submit their retentions and releases in November.