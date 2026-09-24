Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on India’s Difficult T20I Tour of UK
The Indian team had a poor run in the UK tour, as they lost all 7 T20Is. After the losses, while the team has regained its form, Gautam Gambhir decided to talk about the same ahead of the West Indies ODIs. He praised the team for winning the T20 World Cup, and talked about the adaptability.
The press conference done by Gautam Gambhir ahead of the ODI series against West Indies has been all over the internet. Various questions were asked to the Indian Head Coach, with one of them being linked to the team's performances in the UK tour.
After the Indian Premier League, the team went to Ireland and England for a total of 7 T20Is. Unfortunately, under the new skipper Shreyas Iyer, India was not able to win a single game in the shortest format. While the team has started to do well lately, questions still remain on its form in England and Ireland.
Gautam Gambhir finally opened up on the losses, as he said, “It didn't take these guys 17 years to win another T20 World Cup. It took these guys only 17 months to win the third T20 World Cup. Suddenly one bad series or three bad games here and there does not make them a bad player or does not make us a bad side. So it was very important for us to have that continuity.”
Our Take
The points being staged by the Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir have been good. He has made his mark as a Head Coach when it comes to the ICC events, while he may not have been able to prove himself in the bilateral series. Now that his aim stands at the WTC final and ODI World Cup, he has shown his readiness to such situations while also addressing the team actively.