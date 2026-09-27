David Miller Scripts History With Stunning Century Against Australia
David Miller just loves it when he gets to know that he is playing against Australia. In the second ODI against the Aussies, he went on to smash another century for the team. With his 8th ODI ton, he has also brought down his 4th against Australia itself.
David Miller is one of those players who are having a love affair with Australia. And his affair with the Aussies continued when he went on to face them in the second ODI of the series. Even when the Proteas lost quick wickets, he went on to have a brilliant stand with Temba Bavuma.
And the acceleration given to the team by David Miller came out to be the thing which was needed the most. He went on to complete his century in less than 75 balls, which was his 8th century in this format of the game and 4th against Australia.
Moreover, this century has helped David Miller to create a record. He now has the joint record of most centuries while batting at number five or lower in the history of ODI cricket.
Our Take
David Miller just continues to show his brilliance for the Proteas in the white ball format. While he has not been a part of the test side, he has managed to bring out his best for the team in each and every game he has played. When it comes to playing against Australia, he is able to unleash a different beast of himself, which allows him to do well for the team across all forms.