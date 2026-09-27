Twitter Reacts to Temba Bavuma’s Sensational Century Against Australia

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

12

Temba Bavuma has unleashed his inner beast against Australia once again. This time in the second ODI, he let his bat do the talking against the Australian bowlers, as he smashed a ton for his team. With a strong form, Bavuma aims big for the 2027 World Cup.

Follow on Google News

If there is one name which could easily scare off the Australian team right now, it is none other than Temba Bavuma. The player who defeated Australia in a final match (WTC Finals 2025), has now ensured that he continues his brilliant form against them across formats.

Now even in the ODI format, when Australia is playing against South Africa in the second ODI, Lord Bavuma has dominated once again. And once again he didn't just dominate with his captaincy, he went on to score a century for the team.

The team had already lost two quick wickets in the form of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. But at the same time, Temba Bavuma entered and he went on to score 103 runs, taking the Proteas to a strong total.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to his knock:

Standing Ovation

When Temba Bavuma lost his wicket, he received a standing ovation from the team. This shows the level of knock he went on to play against the Aussies.

Can't Escape

Australia just can't escape against Temba Bavuma today. He went on to score a century and it also came when he wore the pink jersey.

Big Fan

Temba Bavuma is having a lot of fans now. One of them even showed that if there is no one in support of Bavuma, he would still be standing there for him.

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0