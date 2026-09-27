Twitter Reacts to Temba Bavuma’s Sensational Century Against Australia
Temba Bavuma has unleashed his inner beast against Australia once again. This time in the second ODI, he let his bat do the talking against the Australian bowlers, as he smashed a ton for his team. With a strong form, Bavuma aims big for the 2027 World Cup.
If there is one name which could easily scare off the Australian team right now, it is none other than Temba Bavuma. The player who defeated Australia in a final match (WTC Finals 2025), has now ensured that he continues his brilliant form against them across formats.
Now even in the ODI format, when Australia is playing against South Africa in the second ODI, Lord Bavuma has dominated once again. And once again he didn't just dominate with his captaincy, he went on to score a century for the team.
The team had already lost two quick wickets in the form of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. But at the same time, Temba Bavuma entered and he went on to score 103 runs, taking the Proteas to a strong total.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his knock:
Standing Ovation
A standing ovation for Brigadier Bavuma 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UP35f0eP6u— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) September 27, 2026
When Temba Bavuma lost his wicket, he received a standing ovation from the team. This shows the level of knock he went on to play against the Aussies.
Can't Escape
Temba Bavuma fifty plus Pink jersey🥵— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 27, 2026
There’s no way Australia escaping this one. pic.twitter.com/InkTdVJ3oP
Australia just can't escape against Temba Bavuma today. He went on to score a century and it also came when he wore the pink jersey.
Big Fan
If Temba Bavuma has a million supporters, count me among them.— Nafees (@Nafees_22) September 27, 2026
If there are only 100 left, I’m still there.
If just one person is backing him, you already know who it is.
And if nobody believes in him anymore, I’ll still be standing. 🗿
That was an absolute MASTERCLASS from… pic.twitter.com/4Rsq3P7tyg
Temba Bavuma is having a lot of fans now. One of them even showed that if there is no one in support of Bavuma, he would still be standing there for him.