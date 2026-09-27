What Happened to India’s Fearsome ODI Pace Attack After the 2023 World Cup?
The Indian team has struggled to find a settled pace bowling attack since the 2023 World Cup. Three years back, the pace bowling options had Siraj, Shami, and Bumrah. But since then, it has been a game of musical chairs for the Indian team in the 50 over format.
If we take a look at India's bowling line-up till 2023 in the pace department, it was nothing short of lethal. Having players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami in the powerplay itself. But since that tournament, things have changed to a great extent.
Shami has been facing injury issues and he now stands overlooked by the selectors. Jasprit Bumrah featured in an ODI match against England in July this year for the first time since the World Cup final in 2023. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has been focused mainly on the longest format of the game.
But taking a look at the main pacers for the team, the positions have always shifted. Sometimes it is Arshdeep Singh, sometimes it's Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Harshit Rana, or even Prince Yadav. It still remains to be seen which one of these bowlers will be able to make it to the team.
Our Take
The Indian selectors will need to have a clear picture in their mind, of the bowlers who could give them the most in the overseas conditions. Playing some sort of musical chairs has been challenging with the bowling line-up, as it creates an uncertainty and even prevents consistency, which the bowlers would require before the big tournament.