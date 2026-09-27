Is LBW Becoming Joe Root’s Biggest Batting Concern?
The dismissals of Joe Root have raised fresh questions for the English batsman. In the series decider against Sri Lanka, he was dismissed once again in the form of LBW. It seems that the bowlers have found his weak point, as Root aims to tackle it as soon as possible.
Joe Root has been a star batsman for the English cricket team. But every star batsman faces a time when he has a particular problem in the game, which just keeps on happening each and every time he plays. An example for the same is the outside edge problem with Virat Kohli.
And for Joe Root, one such problem has arrived, at a time when he was looking forward to breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar in Tests. This is the LBW problem, as he has been dismissed in this way for 9 times in the last 12 test innings he has played.
Even in the series decider ODI match against Sri Lanka, his problem came back, causing a challenge for Root and the team both. He was dismissed at the score of 18 runs off 37 balls, and for the first time he has ended the English summer without scoring a century.
Our Take
Joe Root has said that he will be working on the lbw issue but it just doesn't seem to work out. He faced the same even in the Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, as he missed out on several occasions of scoring a century. And now even in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, he was unable to give his best to the team.