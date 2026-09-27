Kuldeep Yadav Spins a Web Around West Indies as Twitter Goes Wild
Kuldeep Yadav has once again been the crisis man for the Indian team. When the pacers struggled against the West Indies batsmen, he went on to dominate with the ball. Taking a four-wicket haul, he continues to shine as India prepares for the 2027 World Cup.
The ODI series between India and West Indies has started. And with the Indian team bowling first in this game, it has somewhat exposed the challenges being faced by the young bowling line-up. When the pacers such as Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna struggled to take wickets, things went bad.
But eventually, the Indian skipper Shubman Gill knew who he could count on to take the wickets. And it was none other than the spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. When he was handed the ball by the skipper, he didn't disappoint the team.
Kuldeep went on to break the opening stand and even dismissed the key batters of the team. One of the most crucial wickets he took was in the form of Justin Greaves, who could have threatened to post a strong total in the game.
As Kuldeep dominated with the ball, here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
He'll Get Hate
Kuldeep will get hate from Kohli fc and Ruturaj fc😭 pic.twitter.com/IqXDxmcLl9— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 27, 2026
Fans wanted West Indies to score more runs so Indian batters could do well. But Kuldeep took wickets and ensured that the total was not as high as expected.
Single Handedly
Bro is Single handedly carrying our handicapped bowling line-up 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PYZplNlYLh— ~ Wade` (@WadeCric) September 27, 2026
It can be said that Kuldeep Yadav carried the Indian bowling line-up single handedly. When all bowlers failed to take wickets and conceded a lot of runs, he did it all.