The match will be played at Buffalo Park which offers a competitive T20 surface with good pace and carry early in the game, as the coastal air will be able to provide the required assistance to seamers off the pitch. As the match progresses, the pitch gets slower, which also brings spinners and cutters into play. Having the shorter boundaries, batsmen will be rewarded for taking the risks. Expect temperatures around 18–22°C, moderate humidity, light-to-moderate coastal winds and partly cloudy conditions. A first innings score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive.