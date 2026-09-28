Ayabonga Tongo Stars as Border Defeat North West in Thrilling Encounter
Border defeated North West by seven runs in a CSA T20 Challenge match at Buffalo Park. After batting first in this game, Jade de Klerk helped the team to reach a competitive total, despite losing quick wickets. Later with the ball, Ayabonga Tongo gave crucial wickets to help them win the game.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Buffalo Park which offers a competitive T20 surface with good pace and carry early in the game, as the coastal air will be able to provide the required assistance to seamers off the pitch. As the match progresses, the pitch gets slower, which also brings spinners and cutters into play. Having the shorter boundaries, batsmen will be rewarded for taking the risks. Expect temperatures around 18–22°C, moderate humidity, light-to-moderate coastal winds and partly cloudy conditions. A first innings score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive.
Toss
Border wins the toss and decides to bat first. The team aims to use its batting line-up depth, which could help them to post a competitive total and put the scoreboard pressure.
Lineups
Border: Nathan Roux (C), Jade de Klerk, Jason Niemand, Marco Marais, Christopher Gleaves, Nico van Zyl, Mathew Fourie, Ayabonga Tongo, Jerome Bossr, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Tladi Bokako
North West: Ludwich Schuld, Rubin Hermann (C), Diego Rosier, Meeka eel Prince, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Onke Nyaku, Ruan de Swart, Daryn Dupavillon, Caleb Seleka, Shimane Alfred Mothoa
Match Report
Border defeated North West by seven runs in an intense match, as the team defended 164 runs with the help of their seamers.
After batting first, Border started carefully as the team reached 39/1 after six overs. Roux went on to attack the new ball but he lost his wicket attempting to clear mid-on. Jade de Klerk and Marais went on to rebuild the team's innings against the hard lengths of Dupavillon. De Klerk went on to accelerate in the middle overs as he targeted the shorter boundaries, but Lubbe removed him for 42.
Border had a short collapse, as the team went from 109/3 to 126/6, since Seleka and Dupavillon used their cutters effectively. Fourie and Tongo gave a late recovery to the team, as they added 28 runs off 20 balls, allowing them to finish at the score of 164/8 in 20 overs.
North West started the chase positively, as Schuld and Hermann scored 46 runs in the powerplay. Tongo was able to break the stand as he bowled Schuld and Ntuntwana also followed him with Hermann, as the team changed to the around the wicket angle.
Rosier and Lubbe took the command, as they rotated strike rather than finding boundaries. As the team reached 108/3 after 15 overs, Border captain Roux took an unexpected decision, as he brought Bokako back with the ball. This plan worked well as Rosier mistimed a slower ball towards long-on, which was caught.
Lubbe kept the team in the chase with his 38, but Border kept its spinners protected in the final overs and relied on its pacers. North West required 24 runs from their final three overs, as Tongo conceded just 6 runs in the 18th over, before Bokako removed Lubbe in the 19th. Eventually, the team finished at 157/8, as disciplined bowling from Border prevented their acceleration.
Player of the Match
Ayabonga Tongo won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performances. He went on to score 28 runs as a cameo for the team, while also taking crucial wickets with the ball.