Rohit Sharma’s Funny Bus Moment After India’s Win Leaves Twitter in Splits
Rohit Sharma gave a slight concern to the fans after the team's win over West Indies. When India arrived back at the hotel, Rohit nearly slipped while getting off the bus. The moment caught attention and has also gone viral, with fans on Twitter talking about the same.
Rohit Sharma was not able to do much well in the first ODI against West Indies. But he has managed to remain in the headlines with an unwanted incident after the game. India was able to defeat West Indies by 8 wickets, as the team went back to its hotel to celebrate.
When the team bus arrived, all the players started getting off the same. Rohit Sharma was coming out of the bus last, and a moment went on to catch the attention of all fans. While he was coming down the bus stairs, he lost his balance and almost slipped down the stairs.
Fortunately, he didn't fall badly through the same, which could have been a serious injury also. All the players were busy celebrating the team's win, but Virat Kohli, who played a vital knock in the victory, waited for Rohit Sharma to arrive. Even Kohli was a bit worried as he saw Rohit slipping down the stairs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Head Ghum Gaya
@Cric_Mukku Kohli ki batting dek ke sar ghum Rahi hogi— ` (@steynvirat) September 28, 2026
After watching the batting of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma might be having his head spinning. That's the reason why he lost his balance at the first place.
Mental Balance
@Cric_Mukku It seems his mental balance has gone haywire after his vk century 😭😭— prafull dev (@prafulldevijxo) September 28, 2026
It seems that the century of Virat Kohli would have caused a mental imbalance to Rohit. And this mental imbalance would have led to his physical imbalance.
Bowlers will Pay
@Cric_Mukku Ab ye gussa wi ke bowlers pe nikalega— KP. Patel (@imkp_ptl) September 28, 2026
Rohit Sharma would not be feeling good as he nearly slipped yesterday. And for this, it is the West Indies bowlers who will pay in the next game.