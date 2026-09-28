India Qualify for Asian Games Semi-Finals Without a Ball Being Bowled
The Asian Games continues to be haunted with the rainy weather. India was all set to play its match against Afghanistan today in the quarter finals. But with the match being washed out, the team has advanced directly to the semi-final stages.
The Indian team has advanced closer to the gold medal match in the Asian Games. Being the defending champions and also the world champions, they had already gained their spot in the quarter final stages. Following this, India was scheduled to play against Afghanistan today.
But unfortunately, this match was also affected due to the heavy rain conditions in Nisshin. Like some of the other matches in this edition of the Asian Games, the quarter final match between India and Afghanistan was also abandoned without a ball being bowled. Since there was no reserve day for this game, a winner had to be decided.
As per the rules, the team which is ranked higher in the ICC rankings, would be advancing to the next stage of the tournament. With India being ranked at the top and Afghanistan standing in the top ten, the defending champions have managed to reach one step ahead in the tournament.
Our Take
Cricket fans surely missed out on the action between India and Afghanistan. Surely India looked as the strong contenders to win this game, but it was awaited to see how an inexperienced line-up of Afghanistan will be able to fight against the world champions. With India advancing to the semi-final stages, they will be watching out on the upcoming quarter final games to know which team they would face next.