The match will be played at Boland Park, which will be offering a balanced T20 surface. The new ball will be able to provide reasonable pace and carry to the seam options. As the match progresses, the pitch wears down, which will bring spinners and cutters into play during the middle overs. Its large outfield will make straight hitting more risky, as players will demand more for the square boundaries. Humidity should remain moderate, with temperatures around 17–21°C and light to moderate Winelands winds. A competitive total in the first innings would be in the range of 155 to 165.