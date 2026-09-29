Kapil Dev's accolade is vitally important for Kohli's ODI career. His crossing 15,000 runs put a man in a club of some unique statistics, whilst the unbeaten 139 against West Indies highlighted the fact that he was capable of major strikes. More than that, Kapil's emphasis on Kohli's self-belief and consistency is indicative of a period of his career when he was most associated with the idea of consistency. Either way, Kohli is going to have a momentous milestone in his ODI career as a result of this event in the future.