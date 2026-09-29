Kapil Dev’s Massive Praise For Virat Kohli After Historic 15,000-Run Feat
Virat Kohli crossed 15,000 ODI runs and was the second player to achieve the milestone in the ODI format, and Kapil Dev gave praise to the batter. Kohli crossed the milestone by hitting his 139 on an unbeaten 139 against the West Indies, adding to his extraordinary career in white-ball cricket.
Kapil Dev gives glowing commendation to Virat Kohli with the former India captain creating another historic of ODI cricket. Kohli is the second player, after Sachin Tendulkar, to accumulate 15,000 ODI runs, having scored an astounding 15,080 runs in just 315 ODI innings.
The game was a set-piece against the West Indies when Kohli hit an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls to secure India's 296-run victory. There were also records of another of his knocks, where he totaled 86 international hundreds.
"He is a very special talent. Kohli's consistency and ability to keep a very high standard of play have been a great thing.” The winning captain of the 1983 World Cup, who took over the captaincy from batting skipper Ravi Shastri, also commented about Kohli's exit from Test cricket and revealed that he was not aware of the rationale behind the decision.
However, Kapil theorized that Kohli has to be doing something special as he has continued in form at such a high level. His remarks highlight the adoration Kohli has garnered for his passion, fitness, hard work and consistency in white-ball cricket.
Our Take
Kapil Dev's accolade is vitally important for Kohli's ODI career. His crossing 15,000 runs put a man in a club of some unique statistics, whilst the unbeaten 139 against West Indies highlighted the fact that he was capable of major strikes. More than that, Kapil's emphasis on Kohli's self-belief and consistency is indicative of a period of his career when he was most associated with the idea of consistency. Either way, Kohli is going to have a momentous milestone in his ODI career as a result of this event in the future.