CSK Make Major Coaching Move as Former Star Nears Bowling Coach Role
Chennai Super Kings is about to have a new bowling coach appointed in the coming months. And it has been reported that their new bowling coach will be in the form of Mohit Sharma. He is the same player against whom CSK won its fifth and last title.
The Chennai Super Kings are also expected to bring in a big name to the coaching camp, and Mohit Sharma, a former pacer for India and the IPL, is a good fit for the bowling coach position. Mohit would be back in a team where he once played out a stellar period in his career.
Mohit owns a wealth of IPL experience and has played for a number of teams throughout his playing career. His knowledge of the T20 game with death over and variations can prove useful for CSK's bowling unit.
The appointment will also add fuel to CSK's fire in boosting their support crew as they build their strength for the upcoming season of the IPL. The announcement is still pending from an official of the franchise, but the move has been covered extensively in the media.
Mohit's experience of playing under pressure, and also working with younger bowlers, could prove to be an interesting move for CSK to make.
Our Take
Having Mohit Sharma in the team will provide CSK with some valuable IPL experience. He has knowledge on T20 variations, death over strategies, which would help the younger pacers in the team. His legacy is, however, going to rely more on how he gets his experience of playing out to coaching and how he contributes to the development of the franchise's bowlers.