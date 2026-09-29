Rohit Sharma Praises Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy And Leadership Impact.

Rohit Sharma Calls Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy ‘Incredible’ With Huge Praise
Rohit Sharma has looked up to Virat Kohli's leadership style in the test arena and has given him all the credit for his aggressive style of captaincy, helping the bowlers and an impressive record.
Kohli has revolutionized India's red-ball strategy and secured memorable overseas results without the need to revert to the tried and tested rather than the unknown.
Indian veteran Virat Kohli has caught the jubilation of Rohit Sharma, claiming that the former captain is a “very big fan” of his captaincy in Test cricket. In an interview with JioStar, Rohit mentioned his intense qualities when on the field and his strongest efforts for his teammates.
He recalled Kohli taking the field like a “lion” who had to stand on the sidelines and challenge opponents to trouble if his bowlers were having trouble. Rohit also mentioned Kohli's stellar performance as India's Test skipper.
Kohli played 68 Tests as a captain for India and claimed 40 victories, 17 defeats and 11 draws. He made 16 Test wins overseas, which is the highest number of wins by an Indian captain. During his time at home, India had won 11 Test series. The leadership of Kohli also helped the country to maintain the top position in the ICC Test rankings for 42 months continuously.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma's remarks are a testament to the legacy of Virat Kohli in Indian Test cricket. On-field, everything seemed to come together for Kohli, and his volleys to the ball were complemented by the excellent performances of the bowlers. The particularly outstanding victories and inability to ever lose at home are notable. His leadership further strengthened the profile of his career in the red-ball format under his leadership as India maintained the number one spot in the Test rankings, a feat the team has been enjoying for a long time now.