Rohit Sharma Praises Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy And Leadership Impact.

Rohit Sharma's remarks are a testament to the legacy of Virat Kohli in Indian Test cricket. On-field, everything seemed to come together for Kohli, and his volleys to the ball were complemented by the excellent performances of the bowlers. The particularly outstanding victories and inability to ever lose at home are notable. His leadership further strengthened the profile of his career in the red-ball format under his leadership as India maintained the number one spot in the Test rankings, a feat the team has been enjoying for a long time now.