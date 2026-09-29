Sree Charani Creates ICC History With Unbeatable T20I Bowling Ranking Record
Sree Charani has added her name to the dieses of all-time greats, marking speed in India for her women's team to secure a record 817 rating points in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, which is greater than previous top mark, won by Megan Schutt in 2018.
India's Sree Charani takes history by storm to become the highest ever scorer in terms of points in ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. The 22-year-old left-arm spinner was able to pack on an amazing 817 points which beat the previous record of 806 that was set by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018.
After an outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2026, Charani had set the record. She finished the tournament with top wicket-keeping performance, picking eight wickets in three games and contributing in India's successful defence of the title.
Her bowling against Sri Lanka was most memorable when she took 2 wickets and looked superb for India to withstand Sri Lanka's pressure to claim the gold. Her campaign throughout the tournament further helped to shake her off her feet to climb the headboard and move past Schutt's long-standing record.
The feat was an important piece of Charani's early playing career and made her a part of the history in the annals of women's T20I cricket.
Our Take
For Sree Charani, a player who was 23 when her rivals spent years at the top, it's a remarkable feat, even more so for someone so young. It was the eight wickets she took in the Asian Games 2026 that paved the way for this historic jump in the rankings. So her recent consistency is highlighted by the record she just broke, a record which was set in 2018. The left-arm spinner Charani has now accomplished another feather in her cap in her fledgling cricket career, after winning over on the international field with her virtuoso spin.