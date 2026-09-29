For Sree Charani, a player who was 23 when her rivals spent years at the top, it's a remarkable feat, even more so for someone so young. It was the eight wickets she took in the Asian Games 2026 that paved the way for this historic jump in the rankings. So her recent consistency is highlighted by the record she just broke, a record which was set in 2018. The left-arm spinner Charani has now accomplished another feather in her cap in her fledgling cricket career, after winning over on the international field with her virtuoso spin.