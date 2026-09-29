Australia Hit By Double Injury Blow Before Decisive ODI Against South Africa
Australia are facing a twin setback ahead of the third ODI clash with South Africa, with Nathan Ellis and Joel Davies out. After the good form in the tour, that's an important spot to be vacant for Ellis.
Australia have taken a severe setback in the third and final ODI against South Africa after sufferer of a side-strain, Nathan Ellis is ruled out. Joel Davies, left-arm spinner, will also miss the series with a hamstring injury he picked up while playing for the team as a replacement in Johannesburg in the second ODI.
It was caused when Ellis bowled four overs and couldn't complete his spell. His injury helped South Africa as they won the series 2-0. The fast bowler is heading home to further assess and rehabilitate himself with a view to returning to the ODI series against England that the hosts are hosting from November 13.
Pat Cummins will return in the final ODI, while Mitchell Starc could be called up after playing an ODI on two occasions so far.
Meanwhile, Australia have made changes to Australia A in their one-day series against Sri Lanka, bringing in Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland.
Our Take
With Nathan Ellis under injury, who has delivered impressive form in England and was a valuable addition when Australia came in, have been the most reliable options in the Australian attack in the overnight game. His other colleague Joel Davies' joined him on the departure to Australia. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will be back at the attack, which could bring with them the experience Australia will require. The changes in the Australia A team also reflect the level of commitment and hectic schedule players are facing.