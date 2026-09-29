With Nathan Ellis under injury, who has delivered impressive form in England and was a valuable addition when Australia came in, have been the most reliable options in the Australian attack in the overnight game. His other colleague Joel Davies' joined him on the departure to Australia. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will be back at the attack, which could bring with them the experience Australia will require. The changes in the Australia A team also reflect the level of commitment and hectic schedule players are facing.