Twitter Reacts to Mohit Sharma’s Surprise CSK Coaching Return.

Mohit Sharma’s CSK Return Sparks Huge Twitter Reaction
Mohit Sharma is likely to return to the Indian Premier League but this time in a different role. He is expected to be back with Chennai Super Kings but as a bowling coach. While the reports of the same are circulating online, it has not been confirmed by CSK.
It has been reported that Chennai Super Kings will be hiring a significant piece this off-season, with former India and IPL pacer, Mohit Sharma being the most likely to be appointed as the coach as well as a permanent member of the staff at CSK. The transfer would allow Mohit to stay in the team where he had a good career as an active player.
Mohit has a vast experience in IPL and has played with many IPL teams over the years. His grasp of T20 cricket, death over deliveries and variations, could prove useful to CSK's bowlers.
The rostering would also be another way in which CSK will beef up their support crew in preparation for next season's IPL action. While the move has been widely reported, an official announcement from the franchise is still awaited.
Mohit's experience of playing under pressure and working with younger bowlers might be an interesting upshot of his coaching role with CSK. Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Average Economy
@mufaddal_vohra Avg economy of a CSK bowlers next season https://t.co/36vhAYtw3g— गाभरु🚩 (@thoda_rude_hu) September 29, 2026
A Twitter user took a jibe on the bowling economy of Mohit Sharma. He said that the average economy of CSK bowlers next season will be 7 crore.
Friendship Quota
@mufaddal_vohra After zaheer come he signed his friend Mohit, both come live after match at Cricbuzz, ab csk tabahi machayegi ya Friendship quota start kar degi— 𝑨𝒃𝒉𝒊ńàv 𝟙𝟠 👑 (@A5rlw) September 29, 2026
Zaheer Khan entered Chennai Super Kings and immediately brought his friend Mohit Sharma. This is how the friendship club has started in the team now.
Many Options
@mufaddal_vohra Please No 😭or bhot options h He wasnt needed— Hardik (@purelyhardik) September 29, 2026
Fans are still requesting Chennai Super Kings to take a look at the other options. After all Mohit was the same bowler against whom Jadeja smashed a six and a four to win the IPL 2023.