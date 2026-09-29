Kohli's statements tell an engrossing tale about one of cricket's most frequent comparisons. Even his statistical returns get him compared to Tendulkar, but Kohli has always said that the main thing is to play the game of his own. With his tally crossing 15,000 ODI runs, one can expect to add another major mark in his career, and after confirming that the 2027 World Cup is his next, he has shown his absolute potential at the international level.