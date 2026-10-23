Highlights Tasmania Tigers vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 23.10.2026
TF Rogers defends for a single run.
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, wide
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 1 run
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 4 runs
Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 4 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 1 run
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 1 run
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 2 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, wide
Rogers to Short, 4 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 3 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs
O'Connor to Short, 4 runs
O'Connor to Short, 0 runs
O'Connor to Short, 0 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 1 run
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs
O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to TF Rogers, 1 run
Rogers to Short, 1 run
Rogers to Short, 0 runs
Rogers to Short, 0 runs