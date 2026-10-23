Highlights Tasmania Tigers vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 23.10.2026

List a

Bellerive Oval

TIG
TIG
VIC
VIC

(6 ov.) 41/0

6.4
1

TF Rogers defends for a single run.

6.3
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

6.2
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

6.2
1

Rogers to TF Rogers, wide

6.1
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

5.6
1

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 1 run

5.5
.

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs

5.4
.

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs

5.3
.

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs

5.2
4

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 4 runs

5.1
.

Macmillan to TF Rogers, 0 runs

4.6
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

4.5
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

4.4
4

Rogers to Short, 4 runs

4.3
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

4.2
1

Rogers to TF Rogers, 1 run

4.1
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

3.6
1

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 1 run

3.5
4

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs

3.4
.

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs

3.3
.

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs

3.2
2

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 2 runs

3.1
4

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs

3.1
1

O'Connor to TF Rogers, wide

2.6
4

Rogers to Short, 4 runs

2.5
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

2.4
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

2.3
3

Rogers to TF Rogers, 3 runs

2.2
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Rogers to TF Rogers, 0 runs

1.6
4

O'Connor to Short, 4 runs

1.5
.

O'Connor to Short, 0 runs

1.4
.

O'Connor to Short, 0 runs

1.3
1

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 1 run

1.2
4

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 4 runs

1.1
.

O'Connor to TF Rogers, 0 runs

0.6
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

0.5
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

0.4
1

Rogers to TF Rogers, 1 run

0.3
1

Rogers to Short, 1 run

0.2
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs

0.1
.

Rogers to Short, 0 runs