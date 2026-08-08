Match details Tasmania Tigers vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 23.10.2026

List a

TIG
TIG
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 23, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersCarlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Elliott Kieran, Ellis Nathan, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet