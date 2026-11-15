26.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Root gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

26.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

26.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Root goes back and glances for one run on the leg side.

25.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Banton creates room but misses while attempting a drive

24.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

24.4 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump again. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

24.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Banton gets forward and defends

24.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends

24.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot and eases a drive

23.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Root gets forward and eases a drive

23.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

23.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

23.3 1 Full, on a good line. Root gets on the front foot and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Renshaw.

23.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Root moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

22.6 . Good line and length once more. Banton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

22.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

22.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Root pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

22.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Root moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a run behind square.

22.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Banton goes back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

22.1 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Banton gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

21.6 1 Good length from Connolly, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

21.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

21.4 1 On a good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run through the on side field.

21.4 1w Wide. Connolly comes around the wicket to Banton. Pitching far outside off.

21.3 1 Root brings up his fifty! Full, on line once more. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

21.2 1 Connolly pitches one up, on a good line again. Banton gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

21.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive

20.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Root advances and flicks for 4 runs.

20.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

20.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Root moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run back behind point.

20.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

19.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton gets forward and outside edges for a run.

19.4 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Root gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.4 . Back of a length from Meredith, pitching outside off stump again. Banton gets on the back foot and edges

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

17.5 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Root gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

17.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Root gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

17.2 . On a good length, outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and defends

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

13.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run behind point.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Zampa pitches one up, outside off. Banton gets forward and eases a drive

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Zampa. Root rocks back and flicks a glance for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Banton rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Root moves onto the front foot and defends for a run behind point.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Banton gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for a run.

11.5 1 Good length from Meredith, pitching outside off once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the front foot and defends

10.2 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.1 . Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and punches a drive

9.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Root gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward and drives

7.2 . Full, outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives

7.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Banton gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Banton gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Bartlett. Banton gets on the front foot and glances

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.3 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Bartlett pitches one up, on line. Root pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

6.1 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Root decides to just let it go through to Inglis

5.6 3 Johnson pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Root gets on the front foot and flicks for three runs.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Banton gets forward and defends for one run on the leg side.

5.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Banton. He goes back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting to play a pull

5.3 1 Good length from Johnson, outside leg once more. Root goes back and glances behind square for a single run.

5.2 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Root moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

4.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Root advances and drives poorly

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

4.3 . Bartlett pitches one up, on line. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Banton gets forward and punches a bad drive on the off side for a single run.

4.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance behind point on the off side, resulting in a leg bye. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Duckett is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Duckett is not out.

3.6 1 Full, outside leg and angling across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and guides a glance back behind square for a single run.

3.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Duckett moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

3.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Banton gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for two runs.

3.2 . Back of a length from Johnson, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and defends

3.1 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside leg and angling across Banton. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and edges

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off again. Duckett moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets forward and glances

2.1 2 Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 2 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across. Banton pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.1 . Full, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and punches a poor drive

0.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily through the off side for a single run.

0.5 . Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and glances

0.4 . Good line and length from Bartlett. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward and tucks a glance

0.2 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for a run.