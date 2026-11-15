Highlights Australia vs England Odi ODI Series Australia vs England 15.11.2026
Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Root gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Root goes back and glances for one run on the leg side.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Banton creates room but misses while attempting a drive
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump again. Banton gets on the front foot and defends
Good length, outside off once more. Banton gets forward and defends
Good length, outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends
Length ball, outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot and eases a drive
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Root gets forward and eases a drive
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Root gets on the front foot and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Renshaw.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Root moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance
Good line and length once more. Banton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Root pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.
Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Root moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a run behind square.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Banton goes back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Banton gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
Good length from Connolly, pitching outside off. Banton goes back and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.
On a good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run through the on side field.
Wide. Connolly comes around the wicket to Banton. Pitching far outside off.
Root brings up his fifty! Full, on line once more. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Connolly pitches one up, on a good line again. Banton gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Root advances and flicks for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Root moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton gets forward and outside edges for a run.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off. Root gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length from Meredith, pitching outside off stump again. Banton gets on the back foot and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Root gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Root gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off once again. Root moves onto the front foot and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Zampa pitches one up, outside off. Banton gets forward and eases a drive
On a good line and length from Zampa. Root rocks back and flicks a glance for one run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Banton rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Root moves onto the front foot and defends for a run behind point.
Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Banton gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Root gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for a run.
Good length from Meredith, pitching outside off once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward and punches a drive
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Root gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton pushes forward and drives
Full, outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Banton gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Banton gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.
On a good line and length from Bartlett. Banton gets on the front foot and glances
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Bartlett pitches one up, on line. Root pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Root decides to just let it go through to Inglis
Johnson pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Root gets on the front foot and flicks for three runs.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Banton gets forward and defends for one run on the leg side.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Banton. He goes back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting to play a pull
Good length from Johnson, outside leg once more. Root goes back and glances behind square for a single run.
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Root moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for a run.
Full, pitching outside off. Root advances and drives poorly
Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
Bartlett pitches one up, on line. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Banton gets forward and punches a bad drive on the off side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance behind point on the off side, resulting in a leg bye. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Duckett is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Duckett is not out.
Full, outside leg and angling across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and guides a glance back behind square for a single run.
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Duckett moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Banton gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for two runs.
Back of a length from Johnson, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside leg and angling across Banton. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and edges
Back of a length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts
FOUR! Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off again. Duckett moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for four runs.
Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets forward and glances
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 2 runs.
FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across. Banton pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
Full, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and punches a poor drive
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily through the off side for a single run.
Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and glances
Good line and length from Bartlett. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Duckett gets forward and tucks a glance
Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton lets that one through to Inglis unchallenged