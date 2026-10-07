Match details Australia vs England Odi ODI Series Australia vs England 15.11.2026

Odi

AUS
AUS
ENG
ENG

Match Info

Match:ODI Series Australia vs England 2026
Date:Friday, November 13, 2026 - Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 15, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

England Squad

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Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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