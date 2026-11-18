7.6 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 1 run behind point.

7.5 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

7.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

7.2 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field.

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

6.4 4 FOUR! Beardman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

6.3 2 Back of a length from Beardman, on a good line. Banton moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for two runs.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Beardman, outside off. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Banton rocks back and drives for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Banton goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Banton goes back and guides a cut

5.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

4.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Banton gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

4.5 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward but decides to just let that one through to Inglis

4.4 4 And another! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Banton gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Banton gets forward and defends

4.1 . On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends

3.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

3.3 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

3.2 4 FOUR! Johnson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.2 1w Wide. Johnson pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Duckett gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

3.1 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and defends through the off side.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs back through point.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and cuts shakily down the ground.

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Banton rocks back and punches a drive

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Banton gets forward but opts to let that one travel through to Inglis untouched

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and eases a drive

1.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye behind point.

1.4 2 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Banton pushes forward and defends back behind square for two runs.

1.3 . On a good line and length but angling across. Banton rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

1.2 2 Back of a length from Johnson, on line. Banton moves onto the back foot and glances for two leg byes behind square on the on side.

1.1 . Good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching on leg and angled across Banton. He moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a run.

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Duckett gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for one run back behind square.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance behind square.

0.3 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward but allows it to through to Inglis untouched