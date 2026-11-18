Highlights Australia vs England Odi ODI Series Australia vs England 18.11.2026
Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 1 run behind point.
And another! Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field.
Good length, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
FOUR! Beardman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Back of a length from Beardman, on a good line. Banton moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for two runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull
FOUR! Good length from Beardman, outside off. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Banton rocks back and drives for 1 run.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.
FOUR! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Banton goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Banton goes back and guides a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Banton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Good length, outside leg. Banton gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.
Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward but decides to just let that one through to Inglis
And another! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Banton gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Banton gets forward and defends
On a good line and length. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Duckett rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Duckett moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
FOUR! Johnson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
Wide. Johnson pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Duckett gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and defends through the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Banton gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs back through point.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton rocks back and cuts shakily down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off. Banton rocks back and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Banton gets forward but opts to let that one travel through to Inglis untouched
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and eases a drive
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye behind point.
Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Banton pushes forward and defends back behind square for two runs.
On a good line and length but angling across. Banton rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance
Back of a length from Johnson, on line. Banton moves onto the back foot and glances for two leg byes behind square on the on side.
Good line and length from Johnson. Banton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Bartlett, pitching on leg and angled across Banton. He moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Duckett gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for one run back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance behind square.
Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off. Banton rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Banton pushes forward but allows it to through to Inglis untouched
Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton goes back and defends