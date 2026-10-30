5.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Redmayne gets forward and drives for a single run.

5.3 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 4 And another! Good line and length. Redmayne gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.

5.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Redmayne moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Knott gets forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

4.3 . On a good line and length. Knott gets on the back foot and defends

4.2 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside leg and angling across Knott. She moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly back behind square.

4.1 . Good length from Kerr, pitching near leg stump and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a sweep behind square.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knott gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott goes back and slices a square cut

3.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short, pitching outside off again. Knott goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.3 . Bray pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Knott pushes forward and flicks

3.2 4 FOUR! Bray pitches one up, on a good line. Knott moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 1w Wide. Bray pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.1 . On a good length, outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 . On a good line and length from Cheatle. Redmayne gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Knott pushes forward and edges behind square for a run.

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Redmayne gets forward and outside edges for a run.

2.3 W OUT! Cheatle gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Capsey

2.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the back foot and glances sloppily for a single run.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Cheatle, outside off. Harris rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Knott pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Knott moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

1.4 . Good length, outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.2 1 Good length from Bray, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Knott gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . Dropped in short by Cheatle, pitching on leg and angling across Knott. She ducks out of the way

0.4 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Harris gets forward and flicks for a run.

0.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Knott gets forward and drives for one run.

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on a good line. Knott gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.